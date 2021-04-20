ZeuxCoin Price Down 52.4% This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $190,037.08 and $1,142.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 52.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00649652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

