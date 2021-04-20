Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

