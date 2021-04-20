Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $324.33 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 415.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

