ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $130,019.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00273418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00935644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00661471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.19 or 0.99488478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

