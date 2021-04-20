Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

