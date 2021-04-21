-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million.

CDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 6.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

