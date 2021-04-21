-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUMO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,868. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.19.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

