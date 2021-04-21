$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.84 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

