-$0.37 EPS Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocuphire Pharma.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUP. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocuphire Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,719. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

