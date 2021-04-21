$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

FCPT opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

