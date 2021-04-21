-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.22). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Sib LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,052,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,201,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

