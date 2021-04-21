$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

EVRG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. 28,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

