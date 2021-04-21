$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $951.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

