$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. ICF International posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million.

ICFI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICFI traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 52,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91. ICF International has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $93.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

