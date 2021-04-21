0Chain (ZCN) Trading 55.9% Higher This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $111.50 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars.

