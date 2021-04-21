$1.00 EPS Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. 1,940,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,762. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

