$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.06. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 166,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

