$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 million to $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $3.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $17.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $21.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $156.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The business had revenue of ($10.11) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million.

Shares of SLGL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 71,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,587. The stock has a market cap of $276.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

