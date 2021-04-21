1,000 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average is $168.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

