10,000 Shares in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVOL. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $358,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Karen Singer sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $217,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,820 shares of company stock valued at $648,172. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVOL opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

