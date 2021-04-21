10,623 Shares in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDVL opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

MDVL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

