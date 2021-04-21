$114.44 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce sales of $114.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.36 million. Universal Display posted sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $551.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,200. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.76 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

