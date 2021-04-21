11,635 Shares in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period.

Shares of GUT opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $8.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

