11,697 Shares in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

FARM stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $176.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

