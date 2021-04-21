11,818 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,682 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $773.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.