12,382 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

FENY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

