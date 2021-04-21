$124.23 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce $124.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $145.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $496.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $504.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $516.27 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $522.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,047. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

