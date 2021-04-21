1,302,548 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,302,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veoneer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 95,274 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,559 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.