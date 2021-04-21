1,323 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $182.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

