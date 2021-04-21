13,419 Shares in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

