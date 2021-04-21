16,103 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GDRX stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock valued at $69,597,442 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

