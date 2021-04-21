1,627 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,483,868 shares in the company, valued at $854,638,641.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,704,212 shares of company stock worth $831,464,033 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock traded up $9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.75. 114,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

