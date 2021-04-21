$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.00. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $21.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $93.74. 359,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 170,937 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

