2,000 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,521,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

