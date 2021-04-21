$217.21 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post sales of $217.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.60 million and the highest is $219.81 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $889.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.36 million to $924.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $982.97 million, with estimates ranging from $965.21 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

