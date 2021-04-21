2,684 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,684 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,369 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

