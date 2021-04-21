2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). 2U posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 32,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

TWOU traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 765,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. 2U has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

