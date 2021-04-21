$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.92 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $14.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

