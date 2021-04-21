$30.49 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post sales of $30.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.18 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $120.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.27. 13,682,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,367,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.4% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 817,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,386,000 after acquiring an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

