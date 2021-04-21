300 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 169,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SDG stock opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $100.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69.

