$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce sales of $33.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.47 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

GOOD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,752. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $760.56 million, a P/E ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

