3,799 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

