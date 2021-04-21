$457.95 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $457.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $434.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. 8,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,080. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

