4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

