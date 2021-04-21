$5.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report earnings per share of $5.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20,066.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,501. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

