5,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Bought by Equitec Specialists LLC

Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

DHHCU stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

