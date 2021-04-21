54,708 Shares in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQZ. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

