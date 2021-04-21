$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $10.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Resonant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Resonant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RESN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

