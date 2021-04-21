$67.17 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $67.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $67.80 million. QCR posted sales of $52.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in QCR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QCR by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. QCR has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $49.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

