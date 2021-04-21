721 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $280.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.28. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

